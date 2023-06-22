RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 9,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

