Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

