Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

