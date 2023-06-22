Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

