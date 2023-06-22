iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $158,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

