iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

