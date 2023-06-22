Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $206,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

