Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

