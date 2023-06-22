Aries Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.