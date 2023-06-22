Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $994,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

