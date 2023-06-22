Seneca House Advisors Has $4.98 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

