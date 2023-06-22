UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,913 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,840,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

