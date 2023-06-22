UMB Bank n.a. Has $33.02 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

