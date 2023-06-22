UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

PG stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

