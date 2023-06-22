Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

