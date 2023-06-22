NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 25.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

