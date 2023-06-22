Norway Savings Bank Acquires 101 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
PG opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
