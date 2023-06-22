RMR Wealth Builders Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.82. The company has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

