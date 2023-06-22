My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.92. The company has a market cap of $425.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

