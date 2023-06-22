UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

