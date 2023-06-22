Country Club Bank GFN Has $762,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

