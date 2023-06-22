The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $77,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE EL opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

