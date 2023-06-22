Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $99.74 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,125 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $99,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

