Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.