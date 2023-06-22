Country Club Bank GFN Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

DE opened at $416.59 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

