Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.04 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.