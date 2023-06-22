Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

