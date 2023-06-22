Country Club Bank GFN Has $973,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,291,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,005,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

