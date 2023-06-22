5,941 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

