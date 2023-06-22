SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDIV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

