iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.72 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

