Old Port Advisors Sells 1,590 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

