iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Old Port Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.63 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

