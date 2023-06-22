Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

