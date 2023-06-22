Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.56 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.