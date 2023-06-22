Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 1,010 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Ferrari accounts for approximately 0.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $308.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.21.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.