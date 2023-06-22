Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,644,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 68.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

