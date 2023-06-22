Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,643.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,643.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,450.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

