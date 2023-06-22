Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABBNY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

