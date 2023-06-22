Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,067 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

