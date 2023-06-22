Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after acquiring an additional 964,460 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FNV opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.