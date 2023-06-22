Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

