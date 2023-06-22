Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,177 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.