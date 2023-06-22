Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lifted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0 %

ED opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

