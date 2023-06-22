Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $361.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

