Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.