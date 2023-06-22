Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

