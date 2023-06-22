Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

