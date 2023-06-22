Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.82 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $110.30 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

