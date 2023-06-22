Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

